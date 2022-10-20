"Last hired, first fired" is on your workers' minds

As Britain heads into a recession, workers would rather quiet quit than risk financial insecurity.

As inflation in the UK rises above 10% for the second time this year, it seems economic uncertainty has marked the death knell for the Great Resignation.

Since the reopening of businesses post-pandemic, employees have been calling the shots. Firms which didn’t offer more flexibility, remote work and purpose-driven mission statements risked workers walking out in search of a company better aligned to their personal values.

But as the pound weakens and interest rates rise, that power dynamic is set to reverse.