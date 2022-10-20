"Last hired, first fired" is on your workers' minds

As Britain heads into a recession, workers would rather quiet quit than risk financial insecurity.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

As inflation in the UK rises above 10% for the second time this year, it seems economic uncertainty has marked the death knell for the Great Resignation.

Since the reopening of businesses post-pandemic, employees have been calling the shots. Firms which didn’t offer more flexibility, remote work and purpose-driven mission statements risked workers walking out in search of a company better aligned to their personal values.

But as the pound weakens and interest rates rise, that power dynamic is set to reverse.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today