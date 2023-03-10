How to launch a spinout without burning bridges

Last Updated: 13 hours ago

However, before you burst out, Clark Kent-like, from your own version of Smallville, a new study from Aliasghar Bahoo-Torodi, lecturer in entrepreneurship at Bayes Business School, and Salvatore Torrisi, professor of strategic management at the University of Milano-Bicocca, might give you pause for thought.

When it comes to replenishing the business gene-pool, spinouts – independent startups founded by former employees of incumbent firms in the same industry – tend to enjoy a better life expectancy than other new entrants to a market. They may be ploughing new furrows, but the knowledge and resources they inherit from their parent companies gives them a significant advantage.

Just as children leave home and make their own way in life, so established businesses spawn entrepreneurs. The energy and new ideas of the younger generation – of people and companies – are essential for meeting increasingly complex challenges in a rapidly changing world.

The academics challenge the received wisdom about spinouts with a far more nuanced view of their reputed success. They found that a high level of market overlap can provoke a hostile reaction from the parent company.

The parent company may then punish this clear competitive threat from its ungrateful child by undercutting it on prices, spreading negative information about it, or even suing it. This, in turn, may affect a spinout’s relationships with third parties, which steer clear so as not to antagonise the parent company.

Equally, warn the academics, adhering too closely to the parent’s way of doing things can plunge the spinout into a ‘competency trap’, hindering its ability to acquire new resources or develop new routes that are more appropriate for its own target markets.

However, these threats to survival may be mitigated if the spinout company leaders enjoyed high rank in the parent company: their greater bargaining power allows them to negotiate particularly favourable exit conditions when they leave, while their strong links with suppliers, buyers and investors help inure them to hostile parental reactions.

What’s more, the knowledge and experience of high-ranking former employees increases the likelihood that their spinout will be successful even with low levels of market overlap.

But are spinouts ever in the interests of parent companies, given the significant loss of key personnel and knowhow? Yes – provided they target different markets, find the academics, who tested their hypotheses on the European biotech industry, which, because it blends various technological fields, generates multiple opportunities for spinouts in overlapping and non-overlapping markets.

For example, spinouts that capitalise on parental knowledge to enter a new market may increase the parents’ corporate coherence, and thus performance, because they can refocus on their core competencies. What’s more, in time parents can learn from the spinouts too. The results have important implications for prospective entrepreneurs.

“Spinout founders need to be aware of the contrasting forces at work in searching for the right balance between the risk entailed by entering a new market domain different from their parent organization and the risk of dealing with the parent firm’s hostile actions,” conclude the authors.

Summary

Market overlap with parent organisations benefits spinouts, because it reduces uncertainty in the early stages of their development. But too much overlap sparks hostile parental reactions.

The more senior the spinout leaders were in their previous organisation, the more inured they are to hostile actions. They are also more successful even in low-overlap spinouts.

Picture by Paul Bradbury, Getty Images