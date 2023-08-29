Laura Gordon: “I took a leap into the unknown. I was right to follow my heart”

Laura Gordon always knew she wanted to help people, but her corporate law career wasn’t fulfilling her. Ten years ago, she left to join CEO coaching and peer advisory organisation Vistage, rising through the ranks to become its chair. The move was a gamble as her loved ones were initially sceptical, but with an executive coach qualification and a few small businesses to her name, she now forms part of the leadership team, managing 45,000 members across 35 countries. She recently won the Phil Meddings award (the highest accolade for Vistage chairs) at a Vistage award ceremony - the first woman to win such an award.

WHAT'S BEEN YOUR MOST CHALLENGING MOMENT? AND HOW DID YOU COPE/WHAT DID YOU LEARN?

When I was in my late 30s I found myself at a crossroads; I was a corporate lawyer specialising in telecommunications and media law. I was given the opportunity to accept a partnership at the firm, but I was considering walking away from law. I’d become disenchanted with law as it had become so transactional and I realised I was far more interested in building relationships with people. But I didn’t know what to do; I looked at banking and even working at Starbucks!

Eventually I saw an advert in the paper for “the most exciting job in Scotland” - they wanted somebody to run an economic development initiative for the Scottish Government. So I left law to do that, but always with the opportunity to go back to law if I wanted to as it was only a two and a half year contract. But I decided to walk away from law completely. I then re-qualified as an executive coach and have worked on a variety of different boards. I took a leap into the unknown, which was a big challenge in my late 30s but it was the best decision I’ve ever made. I was right to follow my heart.