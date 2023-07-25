Are lazy-girl jobs the answer to workplace burnout?

MT asks whether the ‘lazy-girl’ job phenomenon is the antidote to workplace stress or a huge step backwards for working women.

by Éilis Cronin

Quiet quitting, bare-minimum Mondays, rage applying - these are just a few of the trendy colloquial phrases used to describe the current workplace trends. But there’s a new trend on the block.

“Lazy Girl Jobs”, coined by Tik Tok user Gabrielle Judge, require very little effort to perform well, but provide a comfortable salary and easier work-life balance. Such roles include administrative jobs or at-home marketing. As burnout affects women much more than men - particularly working mothers - these "lazy" jobs can seem like a lucrative opportunity.

But what does this mean for women in the workplace? Is this truly the answer to the burnout epidemic? Or is it yet another backwards stereotype?

