How to lead a business when everything is political

In this time of “permacrisis”, political and social issues have become permanent fixtures in boardrooms. But CEOs should think carefully about which issues to take a stand on.

In the age of war in Ukraine, climate change, the exploding cost of living and increasing division between the haves and the have-nots in society, is the line that separates the world of business from the world of politics becoming ever more blurred?

On the face of it, the answer to this question is an emphatic yes. The latest and most dramatic evidence is the historic stampede of companies pulling out of Russian markets after the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. From McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Heineken at one end of the spectrum to lawyers and accountants (including the “Big Four” of EY, PWC, KPMG and Deloitte) at the other, hundreds of companies are rolling up Russian operations that have taken decades – and many millions of dollars, pounds and euros – to develop, apparently all in the name of showing solidarity with Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression.

The message is loud and clear – politics is back in the boardroom with a bang. Or as McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempzcinski put it in a statement to employees at the time of the announcement: “Our values mean that we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”