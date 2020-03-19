How to lead people during a pandemic

It’s highly likely that aside from the 2008 financial crisis, many business leaders have never faced anything like the coronavirus outbreak in their career. In some cases this may well be even worse .

The impact of coronavirus on the way we work is going to be wide reaching and profound. It will put multiple demands on bosses, testing their ability to lead people who are potentially isolated and nervous about their own personal health and their long-term employment, while at the same time trying to ensure the business survives as a going concern.

It’s an unenviable position - there’s a reason they say that it’s lonely at the top. Knowing what to do and say is a struggle.