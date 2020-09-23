How to lead when the rules keep changing

After six months of getting their heads around remote working, wrestling with the joys of Zoom and Teams, and making sure the team is happy and productive, managers are still under huge pressure to do what’s right for themselves, their teams and their organisations.

And yet, even after so much time, little is certain. The goalposts won’t stay still. The immediate dilemma of whether to go back to the office or not has been kicked down the road for now. But many more questions remain.

Redundancies around the corner or business as usual? Big organisational change or simply re-integrating those on furlough?