How to lead when you're forced to isolate

Boris Johnson is currently experiencing what managers around the country have been grappling with for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forced into self isolation, Johnson is leading the UK via video screen while he self isolates in his flat at 10 Downing Street. For someone used to attending meetings and briefings in person, this can be quite a shift.

Without the social cues of body language and informal chatter, it is hard to ‘read the room’ when leading from isolation. The blurring of boundaries can take a strain on a leader’s mental wellbeing, and it is hard to stay visible when your only communication is through a computer screen.