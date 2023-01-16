Should leaders copy Shopify and cancel all recurring meetings?

MT Asks: Could Shopify’s move to strip back the amount of recurring meetings in its organisation reduce burnout?

by Éilis Cronin

Meetings can often arouse feelings of boredom, rage and anxiety, especially if that meeting could have been an email. Conversations between small groups of people rarely need a full-on set up with a booked meeting room and recurring calendar invite and often take precious time away from the rest of the working day.

But there’s one company switching things up. Canadian e-Commerce platform Shopify has announced a “calendar purge” across its organisation, asking staff to scrap recurring meetings with more than three people in attendance. Any meetings held on Wednesdays are also outlawed and any event with a guest list of more than 50 can only be held on Thursdays between 11am and 5pm.

The company believes that by doing this, employees will have more time to focus on getting their tasks done and burnout will be reduced.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

JANUARY SALE

Save 20% for a limited time only

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today