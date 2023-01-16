Should leaders copy Shopify and cancel all recurring meetings?

Meetings can often arouse feelings of boredom, rage and anxiety, especially if that meeting could have been an email. Conversations between small groups of people rarely need a full-on set up with a booked meeting room and recurring calendar invite and often take precious time away from the rest of the working day.

But there’s one company switching things up. Canadian e-Commerce platform Shopify has announced a “calendar purge” across its organisation, asking staff to scrap recurring meetings with more than three people in attendance. Any meetings held on Wednesdays are also outlawed and any event with a guest list of more than 50 can only be held on Thursdays between 11am and 5pm.

The company believes that by doing this, employees will have more time to focus on getting their tasks done and burnout will be reduced.