How leaders can create a culture of learning

As human beings, we have a natural appetite for growth and learning – something that psychologists refer to as ‘mastery’. Yet, we place surprisingly little emphasis on the importance of this habit beyond school. While children ask an average 100 questions a day, we typically become less curious as we grow older. And it’s no coincidence that our energy and motivation levels nosedive accordingly.

The truth is, most adults look to their place of work for new learning opportunities. And we need the fulfilment of that continual growth curve now, in this uncertain post-Covid era, more than ever.

A series of new studies show that employees see a vibrant learning & development (L&D) culture as a core element of what makes a company a great place to work in 2022, with 70% of Britain’s workforce keen to upskill and develop new strengths.