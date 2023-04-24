Leaders - give me one good reason against salary transparency

Salary secrecy reinforces pay gaps and makes it difficult for marginalised groups to negotiate pay.

Women of colour are settling for a 40% lower minimum salary preference than their white, male counterparts, according to recruitment platform Otta.

Take a moment to let that sink in…

I’ll be honest, I knew the situation was bad - ‘ask’ and ‘pay’ gaps are nothing new for women, Black women and women of colour - but I hadn’t realised the situation was this bleak.