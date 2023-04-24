Leaders - give me one good reason against salary transparency

Salary secrecy reinforces pay gaps and makes it difficult for marginalised groups to negotiate pay.

by Abi Adamson

Women of colour are settling for a 40% lower minimum salary preference than their white, male counterparts, according to recruitment platform Otta.

Take a moment to let that sink in…

I’ll be honest, I knew the situation was bad - ‘ask’ and ‘pay’ gaps are nothing new for women, Black women and women of colour - but I hadn’t realised the situation was this bleak.

