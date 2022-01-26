Leaders give their verdict on the four-day week

MT Asks: With working from home and flexi-hours increasingly becoming workplace norms, why not also embrace the four-day week?

Following in the footsteps of Iceland, New Zealand and Japan, Britain’s trial of a four-day working week - and, ahem, a three-day weekend - has begun.

The 6-month pilot has enlisted around 30 companies to feed back on the “100:80:100” working model: 100% pay for 80% of the time, in exchange for 100% productivity.

It comes as research reveals there is significant demand for a shorter week among workers. According to a survey by Censuswide on behalf of ClickUp, a third of Brits are actively looking for a four-day working week in 2022, or have already agreed to one with their current employer. The data also consistently shows that workers under 45-years-old are prepared to quit to find a role that offers it.