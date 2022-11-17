Leaders investing personal capital into their businesses as financial uncertainty looms

Businesses are dipping into their personal funds to secure a prosperous future for their enterprises.

As the cost of living crisis continues to wage a war on the UK economy, business owners are taking matters into their own hands to ensure the financial safety of their businesses.

Research from wealth management and professional services group Evelyn Partners, found that one in five business owners lack confidence in their businesses’ ability to survive an upcoming recession.

The research highlights some of the ways in which business owners are tackling the current economic downturn, including remortgaging or selling their homes, taking out personal loans, reducing their own salaries or benefits and investing their personal savings.