What leaders can learn from the CIA's sabotage tactics

Last Updated: 30 Mar 2023

During World War 2, the United States Office of Strategic Services (OSS) - the precursor to the CIA - concluded the best way for saboteurs to disrupt the enemy’s war machine wasn’t through military means, but rather through business.



It wrote and distributed a pamphlet titled the ‘Simple Sabotage Field Manual’ to Allied sympathisers in Axis countries. This laid out poor practices at a leadership level - and beyond - that would undermine organisational morale and hamper productivity across vital supply chains.



Many working behaviours deemed so dreadful to be defined as ‘sabotage’ persist in large organisations nearly 80 years on. If this seems unlikely, consider some of the rules to misgovern by: ‘haggle over precise wording of communications, minutes, resolutions’; ‘insist on perfect work in relatively unimportant products…’ Sound familiar?



Two suggestions, in particular, jump out as being both widespread and pernicious:

1 When possible, refer all matters to committees, for "further study and consideration." Attempt to make the committee as large as possible — never less than five.

Unnecessarily bureaucratic processes sap both time and willpower; they are about as motivating for employees as micro-management. In a socio-economic landscape in which ‘Black Swan’ events seem to be accelerating, anything that - at best - slows down decision making or worse, paralyses teams, is best avoided.



Next time someone suggests a committee, think long and hard about what it hopes to achieve. Is it really required and is there a more streamlined alternative? 99 percent of the time there will be.

2 Insist on doing everything through ‘channels’. Never permit short-cuts to be taken in order to expedite decisions.

Caution is a virtue and checks and balances mean costly mistakes can be avoided. But they aren’t always required. It goes without saying that the more hoops to jump through, the slower the pace of business life. A lack of urgency stifles the development of cultures of innovation.



Yet there is a more insidious risk. The proliferation of processes sends a clear message that you don’t trust people to do the job for which they’re paid. Conversely, giving employees ownership of their work encourages problem-solving and will invariably uncover better ways of working. Diversity of thinking is a common trait of high-performing teams.



The reason so many poor practices prevail in contemporary organisations comes down to fear - specifically the fear of change. The irony is the pandemic forced the matter and arguably evolved working practices faster than at any point since the Second World War.



Now is not the time to throttle momentum in a newly agile and more dynamic workforce. Like it or not, we stand on the verge of another societal - AI-led - change. History shows no organisation is too big to fail and growth will atrophy unless businesses are agile enough to adapt to paradigm shifts.



This puts the onus on leaders to detangle ingrained bad practices now.



Culture change is hard for everyone involved, but organisations with decisive leaders are best-placed to navigate it. Making it work is contingent on two core leadership factors: first is the clarity of storytelling to set a clear direction that will take people on a shared journey; second is to empower line managers to execute the strategy.



Middle managers remain undervalued given their key role to play as the custodians of organisational culture. On one level, they create a connection between the day-to-day role of their team and the company strategy, but they also foster a sense of community and meaning at work. A business priority should therefore be to ensure line managers feel empowered, recognised and motivated.



Get it right and you will build a culture in which all employees feel psychologically safe and have a collective purpose that inspires them to do their best work. Get it wrong and it will be challenging to attract and retain talent. After all, people would be entirely justified in looking elsewhere if they don’t find meaning in their jobs - in which case, the OSS would be very proud.