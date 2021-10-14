What leaders can learn from James Bond

Shaken and stirred: after the turmoil of Covid, is Bond a hero to channel or a dinosaur that leaders would do best to ignore?

The long wait is over and the new Bond film has finally hit the cinemas. One of the silver screen’s most enduring icons, the latest film shows the appetite for Bond hasn’t dwindled - it made the highest opening weekend UK takings of any 007 film.

Adaptable, committed and resourceful, there’s a lot of lessons business leaders could learn from 007. But what about his risk-taking, suave charm and lack of respect for the law? Is Bond a hero to channel, or a dinosaur that leaders would do best to ignore?

Move with the times

Back in the days of gold women and white bikinis, Bond was a chauvinist and the films didn’t embrace diversity. Thankfully, the Bond franchise has moved with the times. As producer Barbara Broccoli told the BBC: “The Me Too movement has had a huge impact - rightfully, thankfully - on society, and these films should reflect that, as everything we do should."