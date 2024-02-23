What can leaders learn from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit?

It's not hard to see where the relationship went off course, argues Sullivan & Stanley's CEO.

82 race victories. Eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships. Six World Drivers’ Championships.

For a long time, Lewis Hamilton’s relationship with Mercedes seemed to be firing on all cylinders. If Michael Schumacher’s successor had uniquely large boots to fill, Hamilton quickly proved he was up to the challenge. Yet, in recent years, the partnership seems to have been running on empty.

New technical regulations introduced in 2022 caused the team’s performance – and by extension, Hamilton’s – to spiral. The Formula One icon has since endured the longest winless spell of his career, made worse by teammate George Russell claiming his first Grand Prix victory in São Paulo during this barren run.