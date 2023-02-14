What can leaders learn from Olympic champions?

Olympians often don’t get access to funding until after they’ve won medals. Here’s how they managed to succeed despite limited resources.

MT went along to the Be World Class conference and heard from a raft of sporting champions. Here’s what we learnt about leadership.

Be the best, not the biggest

There are several myths that stop leaders getting ahead in business, Simon Hartley, author, sports psychologist and business coach told a packed room at the Be World Class conference last week. These myths often materialise as concerns around a lack of resource, talent, finances and fear of much larger competition.

But rather than focus on fattening up their companies with more people, more money and more resources, leaders should work with what they’ve got to try and outthink and outsmart their competition. This, he believes, will win them more medals. Speaking from his experience working with Olympians, he said there’s usually a coincidence between funding and medals. “Surely the better you are, the more funding you get? But the funding follows the medals.”