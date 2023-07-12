What can leaders learn from the wave of anti-‘woke’ boycotts?

A wave of consumer action is targeting US businesses that align themselves with liberal values. But how effective are boycotts in reality, and is there any substance to the threat “go woke, go broke”?

It was a spring of discontent in US grocery stores and shopping malls, and the anger directed at some of the country’s biggest brands shows no sign of abating.

The discontented are, by and large, conservatives – the object of their ire, a growing list of businesses labelled ‘woke’ as a result of marketing campaigns, Pride promotions and inclusion initiatives.

Bud Light was the first to face a boycott after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a social media promotion.