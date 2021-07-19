Leaders should show compassion, not hypocrisy

The Prime Minister and Chancellor performed yet another shocking high speed U-turn and will now self-isolate after being pinged by the NHS Covid app (just like the rest of us). What is it with these guys? Why can’t they see this is just selfish, disastrous, hypocritical and self-indulgent behaviour?

They aren’t the only ones battling with the ‘Future of Work’ dilemma - and losing. For example, Jamie Dimon, chair and chief executive officer of J P Morgan Chase, recently told The Wall Street Journal that: “People don’t like commuting, but so what?”

We are seeing the complete range of leadership behaviours around the reopening of society, and it’s usually less to do with the actual challenge of returning to work through an ongoing pandemic, and much more about the ‘house style’ of leadership.