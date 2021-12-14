What should leaders stop doing in 2022?

MT Asks: Leaders consign lip service, traditional working hours and forecasting among other practices to the dustbin of history

As 2021 comes to a close, employers are experiencing a bout of déjà vu.

Just like last winter, the threat of coronavirus spreading and overwhelming the NHS has prompted No10 to reintroduce work from home guidance.

But while leading from afar and virtually toasting the end of the year like it’s 2020, it’s easy to forget just how different this year was.