Leaders: Is now the time for you to start retraining?

The last year has led many to re-evaluate their priorities.

The pandemic has had a significant effect on employment levels in the UK, with over 1.6 million people now out of work. Many people have lost their jobs, but some industries are starting to grow at speed as we all adapt to the sudden changes to our lifestyle.

Many people - managers and leaders included - have been retraining, changing careers or taking on newly emerging freelance roles.

As a manager you’ve likely developed transferable skills throughout your working life, so it could be easier than you think to shift your focus to another field of expertise, even if you fancy taking a leap into a completely new industry.