How leaders can use the Eisenhower Matrix to boost productivity

With burnout on the rise and a productivity slump sweeping across the nation, leaders must find ways to navigate their to-do lists and delegate tasks to ensure ultimate business success.

There is a productivity problem in the UK; like-for-like productivity was 0.6% lower in the first quarter of 2023, according to ONS data. Productivity declined by 1.4% compared with the previous quarter and was at the same level in quarter four in 2019.

As a result, leaders are under significant pressure to improve their output while keeping employees satisfied and reducing burnout.

One technique to boost productivity is the Eisenhower Matrix, a tool that allows leaders to organise and prioritise tasks based on their importance. Created by the 34th President of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, during WWII, the idea was presented in a 1954 speech where he quoted an unnamed university president: “I have two kinds of problems, the urgent and the important. The urgent are not important, and the important are never urgent.”