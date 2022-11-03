Leaders worried economy will reverse pandemic-induced workplace changes, survey finds

Experts raise concerns that pressured businesses will cut back on vital aspects of the HR budget next year

UK leaders have raised concerns that the current economic climate will force companies to “wind back” progress in the workplace sparked by the pandemic, a survey has shown.

The research, conducted by LinkedIn, found that the main areas of working life that leaders raised concerns about were flexible work (75%), skills development (76%) and employee wellbeing (83%).

The study of 272 C-level executives from large organisations across the UK revealed that employee needs are not aligning with what businesses are currently offering. In September 2022, just 12% of jobs in the UK were advertised as remote, yet these received 20 per cent of overall applications.