Leadership 101: How to get out of the way

Delegation may not come easily but it’s the only way to build truly successful businesses.

As a leader, it can be hard to let go and trust others. Giving colleagues the opportunity to make decisions and operate autonomously may feel uncomfortable when you’ve invested so much time – and perhaps money – into making the venture a success. But there is only so much an individual can achieve on their own.

The business can’t grow if you don't hire talented people who can share the load and complement your skills. Five leaders from very different industries share their experiences of letting go – and how they got it to work for them.

Prepare for it to hurt at first

Delegation is a skill, like any other. You have to learn it, and you’re likely to fail the first time you try. Jeremy Stern, CEO of PromoVeritas, which ensures promotions run by major brands are run fairly and lawfully, explains: “Nothing compares to the agony of handing over the reins of your business baby to a new person. It hurts your mind, your body and your ego.”