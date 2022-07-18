Leadership clinic: "How do I keep staff motivated with a below-inflation pay rise?"

Q: I’m the owner of a medium-sized business. We’re in good financial shape but after Covid, I am still cautious about our cash reserves, especially given the economic outlook. We’re about to enter our annual pay review season. My problem is that a group of my staff are loudly agitating for an inflation-linked pay rise this year. Of course I can’t pay them that. But I am conscious they have worked incredibly hard during the pandemic and they know the business is doing well. How do I deliver the bad news, while showing I value their effort and keep them on side?

Karen Blackett says: Before you consider granting pay rises that you are not sure the company can sustain, it is worth realising that staff who are primarily motivated by money may move anyway – even if you deliver what they ask for. They know that the best way to get a significant pay rise is to change jobs.

So as you address this issue, your target audience are those among your people who are undecided: those who clearly are motivated by money to a certain extent but also by other things as well. Given the right circumstances, they will prefer to stay even if this year’s pay rise doesn’t quite meet their expectations.

As you decide what to offer these people, you need to take into account all the usual criteria: are they hitting their targets or exceeding them? How has their workload changed recently? How long is it since their last pay rise? And how important are they to your business?