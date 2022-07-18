Leadership clinic: "How do I negotiate good discounts with suppliers?"

Q: I’ve had an idea for an online retail business that will package and sell existing products to people. I’m planning to set it up in my spare time while continuing with my day job. My ultimate goal is to replace my existing salary. My issue is that, as a small business with no past history, I am finding it hard to negotiate good discounts on the products I want to sell. This is making the price points very high and the margins low. Do you have any advice on how to negotiate with suppliers? Or how to ensure I set a realistic price for consumers?

Piers Linney says: Briefly, I want to mention some wider points on starting a business, which may help your specific question. Have you determined what it is that you’re going to specialise in? Will consumers keep coming back to you because you’re selling quality products? Or are you planning to provide a cheaper alternative? Or have you spotted a niche audience or product that has a market that is big enough for your income ambitions?

To compete with the likes of Amazon and Etsy, you need to really know what it is that is different that you’re bringing to market. These ecommerce giants have the upper hand when it comes to negotiating bumper discounts on products because they have the funding and demand to place huge orders with suppliers. Make sure you’ve really done your homework before embarking on this exciting new venture. There is little point selling common products at average prices. The larger players also have the advantage of service, support and reverse logistics that you need to be able to compete with. This can be outsourced in today’s markets.

The art of negotiation is all about putting yourself in the shoes of your future suppliers. Know what their costs are, and do the maths. Ask yourself, would you deem the price you’re offering to be reasonable if you were them? Then you can work out what you’re willing to pay from there. Also, the initial deal you agree upon doesn’t have to be set in stone forever. Naturally, if you can foster a good working relationship and become a dependable, loyal customer to your supplier, over time you can look at renegotiation. Making yourself a reliable customer is important, and this includes things such as paying invoices on time.