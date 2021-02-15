Leadership clinic: I'm struggling to delegate as the business grows

Question: I founded my business four years ago. We’re growing fast, despite the pandemic. There’s now 85 of us – 18 months ago, there were only 20. I’m fully aware how important it is to delegate as we grow, but to be honest I’m struggling to let go.

In particular, some of the more recent people we’ve hired just don’t seem to care as much about the business as I do. They’re perfectly competent and hard-working and all, but it sometimes feels like they don’t live and breathe it – and I don’t want working here to be just another job.

Shall I just look at replacing them, or is it unrealistic of me to expect employees to believe in my business like I do – and work as hard for it?