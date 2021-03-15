The leadership lesson from Meghan and Harry’s exit interview

When grievances are only made at an exit interview (even on Oprah) it points to a lack of psychological safety and meaningful action.

After having handed in a letter of resignation, employees get one chance to discuss their feelings around their role, employers and workplace without fear of repercussion (i.e. being fired): the exit interview.

To discuss their exit from the multi-billion dollar business that is the British monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey. During the two-hour televised interview - which aired in the US on 7 March and in the UK on 8 March - the couple discussed several issues at the Firm around diversity and inclusion.

Meghan Markle revealed that during her time as a working member of the royal family she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and added that she did not receive adequate support when she was struggling with her mental health.