The leadership lesson from racism in football

On the pitch or in the office, Black team members are less likely to get the benefit of the doubt.

On Sunday 9 2021, the England football team reached the European Championship final for the first time ever. History was made and an international trophy almost “came home” for the first time in 55 years.

But alas it wasn’t meant to be with the Three Lions losing out to Italy in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

It was not long before the three Black penalty takers who missed – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - were subjected to racism.