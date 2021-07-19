The leadership lesson from racism in football

On the pitch or in the office, Black team members are less likely to get the benefit of the doubt.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

On Sunday 9 2021, the England football team reached the European Championship final for the first time ever. History was made and an international trophy almost “came home” for the first time in 55 years.

But alas it wasn’t meant to be with the Three Lions losing out to Italy in a nail-biting penalty shootout. 

It was not long before the three Black penalty takers who missed – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - were subjected to racism.  

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package