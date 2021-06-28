Leadership lessons from Alan Sugar

“I think there's a lot to be said for simply working hard and being tough in business,” says The Apprentice winner Mark Wright.

In 2014, Mark Wright battled against 15 entrepreneurs to win the tenth series of The Apprentice - bagging himself £250,000 investment in his boutique digital marketing agency, Climb Online and mentorship from one of the leading faces in business, Lord Alan Sugar.

Years after his big break and still in business together, Wright tells Management Today what he’s learnt about leadership from Britain’s most famous hirer-and-firer.

“In the first months of working with Alan Sugar, he warned me about the necessity of having rhinoceros skin in business. From dealing with what people say behind your back to managing legal issues behind the scenes, you have to have thick skin to be successful. It was one of the simplest lessons.