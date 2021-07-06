Leadership lessons from BrewDog, Hancock and Southgate

“Leaders need to behave the way they want their staff to,” writes Truants CEO and co-founder, Chris Jefford.

Most leaders agree that a strong culture lives or dies by the values they set and the behaviours they breed in their employees. Recently, we’ve seen high-profile examples of this working – and spectacularly failing.

I was initially surprised when former BrewDog employees signed an open letter detailing allegations of bullying, poor health and safety, plus a toxic culture with a growth-at-all-costs attitude.

As one employee alleges, “to be treated like a human being was sadly not always a given for those working at BrewDog.”