Leadership lessons from Gareth Southgate

The England football manager gives his take on building resilience, prioritising mental health and collaboration from anywhere.

Gareth Southgate has made his mark as a leader in football; the former defender and midfielder took his first steps as a leader in 2006, when he became manager of Middlesbrough until 2009. He also managed the England under-21 team from 2013 to 2016.

Following the sudden departure of Sam Allardyce that same year, Southgate became the manager of England, taking the team to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and was the first England manager to reach the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Despite not winning these major events, Southgate’s management strategy has been widely recognised by other football managers and the wider world of sport. In 2018, he won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award.