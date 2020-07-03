Leadership lessons from Jürgen Klopp

The Liverpool manager exemplifies ‘the long win’, based not on results but on clarity of purpose, constant learning and human connections.

He’s the man of the moment, a legend in Liverpool, and would probably poll highly if he ran to be PM. He’s also a different kind of leader than we have seen traditionally in sport, business and politics. Liverpool football club manager Jürgen Klopp (right) has shown that there is a different way to reach peak performance, that includes purpose and perspective, humility and humour.

He’s now seen as a winner, but Klopp hasn’t always won, and he has built success in a different way from others. We shouldn’t let his Premier League result distract us from appreciating his methods and understanding his approach.

What is it about his leadership that draws admiration and respect from other coaches in football and beyond, as well as business leaders, housewives and politicians?