Leadership lessons from the last recession to apply this time around

As furlough ends, serial entrepreneur William Reeve discusses how to prepare for a possible post-pandemic recession.

Over a year and a half after its launch (with multiple iterations and extensions in between), the ground-breaking furlough scheme is coming to a close at the end of September.

Officially called the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, furlough has provided millions of workers with a lifeline as firms were forced to be leaner during Britain’s toughest health crisis in a century.

But with up to 1.7 million people still furloughed in August according to the ONS, what happens next?