Leadership lessons from Tony Blair

The former British prime minister on why communication is key, the world beyond coronavirus and how he would handle the crisis.

While opinions may differ on his legacy, there are few political leaders in UK history with the longevity of Tony Blair.

The only Labour leader to win three consecutive elections, Blair spent a decade in office. Since leaving government in 2005, he has held various diplomatic, academic and private sector advisory roles. In 2017 he founded the umbrella organisation The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which works with governments around the world to devise social and governance policy.

Speaking at the virtual CogX Festival, in conversation with Jacqueline de Rojas, president of techUK, Blair shared his views on crisis communication, why leaders need to look outwards and the importance of life-long learning. Although he was speaking in the context of global leadership, he offers pertinent food for thought for business leaders nonetheless.