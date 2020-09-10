The leadership moments that make all the difference

The leaders that made me: Zen Internet CEO Paul Stobart recalls a boss whose generosity showed him the difference between managing and leading.

It’s easy to use the words leader and manager interchangeably. Both, after all, describe someone who has responsibility for a team of people and the work they produce.

There is of course a profound difference between the two: you manage resources, but you lead people.

Paul Stobart, now CEO of internet challenger Zen, recalls a moment from his early career when his then boss Christoper Castleman illustrated just how important that difference can be.