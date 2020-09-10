The leadership moments that make all the difference

The leaders that made me: Zen Internet CEO Paul Stobart recalls a boss whose generosity showed him the difference between managing and leading.

by Stephen Jones

It’s easy to use the words leader and manager interchangeably. Both, after all, describe someone who has responsibility for a team of people and the work they produce.

There is of course a profound difference between the two: you manage resources, but you lead people. 

Paul Stobart, now CEO of internet challenger Zen, recalls a moment from his early career when his then boss Christoper Castleman illustrated just how important that difference can be.

