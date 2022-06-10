"Leadership is like a rollercoaster. Just enjoy the ride."

Five Minutes With… Anne Stagg, UK CEO, Merkle

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Once when Anne Stagg applied for a job in sales, she was offered a client services role instead. It was one of those pivotal sliding door moments, which she says forged her current career path as UK CEO at Merkle.

Today, she leads over 1,000 people, as well as Dentsu’s customer experience management services and has worked with impressive client names including Unilever, Heineken and ITV.

What is the most important leadership lesson life has taught you?

That everyone has good days and not-so-good days (or bad days, let’s be honest) in leadership. When things are going well, make sure you enjoy it because it won’t last. When things are not going so well, don’t worry, it won’t last either. It’s like a rollercoaster and you just need to enjoy the ride. 

