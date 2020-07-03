A leadership thought: Treat your colleagues like customers

One minute briefing: Create a platform where others can see their success, says AVEVA CEO Craig Hayman.

Every leader has defining moments in their career.

There are many that Craig Hayman could choose from his 30 years in software. Being part of an executive team that took a small start-up from zero to $100m in just five years; writing a then-revolutionary paper on open source software while at IBM in the mid-90s; spending a year as president of Ebay Enterprise or most recently becoming a FTSE 100 CEO when his firm AVEVA was elevated to the index in 2019.

But looking back, Hayman says he can pinpoint it to one moment. When he made the pivot from “manager to person”.