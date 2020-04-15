Leading through a pandemic: Tips from the board

Seasoned board directors offer advice on how to lead through a crisis.

by Laura Sanderson and Rusty O’Kelley III

Few, if any, company directors in this generation have navigated something as dire as a pandemic. Nevertheless, board members who have lived through a previous existential corporate crisis can provide us with signposts. As coronavirus hit, we interviewed more than 20 seasoned directors and active and retired CEOs about how boards should lead through the worst times. This is their advice.

Channel – and curb – your enthusiasm

As one director put it to us, “it’s not helpful if too many helpful people are trying to be helpful.” Chairs need to manage and temper well-intentioned directors who are eager to assist management, as their involvement may overwhelm an already-crowded effort and bog down management teams with distracting requests.

Step up…but don’t overstep

