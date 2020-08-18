What can you learn from command-and-control leaders?

The leaders that made me: Early in his career, Cirrus CEO Simon Hayward found himself confronted with a boss who demanded obedience.

Who have you learned from the most in your career? Looking back, it’s tempting to focus on the people who’ve mentored, coached and supported you. Bad bosses rarely get mentions in Oscar acceptance speeches.

But often it’s the lessons of what not to do that stick in the mind. We experience working for someone who says or does the wrong thing, and we resolve not to do that the same ourselves.

Here, Cirrus CEO Simon Hayward shares a story of a run-in with a command-and-control leader, which ended up having a formative influence on his own approach to leadership.