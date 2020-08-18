What can you learn from command-and-control leaders?

The leaders that made me: Early in his career, Cirrus CEO Simon Hayward found himself confronted with a boss who demanded obedience.

by Adam Gale

Who have you learned from the most in your career? Looking back, it’s tempting to focus on the people who’ve mentored, coached and supported you. Bad bosses rarely get mentions in Oscar acceptance speeches.

But often it’s the lessons of what not to do that stick in the mind. We experience working for someone who says or does the wrong thing, and we resolve not to do that the same ourselves. 

Here, Cirrus CEO Simon Hayward shares a story of a run-in with a command-and-control leader, which ended up having a formative influence on his own approach to leadership. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package