"Learn from my mistake - don’t be reliant on one supplier'

Growing up in Tanzania, sugar waxing - where you mix sugar, water and lemon juice to make a paste - was the only form of hair removal Rosie Khandwa used. She brought the traditional method to the UK market when she moved here in 1987 and set out to sell her homemade mix to others.

Khandwa’s big break came in 1990 when the Body Shop became a buyer and Renee Zellweger became a fan. After 18 years of supplying to The Body Shop and another 10 years of trial and error, Khandwa poured three-decades-worth of sugar waxing knowledge into launching her company, Sugar Coated. In just a couple of years, the natural and biodegradable brand is quickly growing with stockists like Feel Unique and a distribution list spanning over 20 countries.

What keeps you up at night?

Nothing work-related. Just wait for day time when you can actually solve the problem.