What you can learn from the work experience girl

Today, those aged between 15 and 30 years old account for nearly a quarter of the world’s population, or 1.8 billion people. They are by far the best educated generation ever. They are more intelligent than their elders and live with no smallpox or polio. They will have better nutrition and so many more career and leisure possibilities. Until the outbreak of Covid-19, they were perhaps the luckiest young people to have ever lived.

If they are female or gay, they now have greater freedom in more countries than even their parents could have imagined. They live with technology at the heart of all they do. With rapid advances in science and medicine, many will live well past 100 years old. Something special is happening with this generation, they are not constrained by borders, race, religion, gender, or language. They have formed a common culture that bonds the world’s youngsters together in a manner never witnessed before.

Priyanka had spent two weeks on work experience with my team in central London. We enjoyed having her with us. She was bright, hardworking, and instantly embraced our three young interns. I was meeting Priyanka’s mother for the first time and she could not contain her excitement and gratitude, as Priyanka had returned to Mumbai a completely different person. She smiled, “She had always been slightly introverted, intelligent but perhaps not one to share her views and opinions in front of any crowd.”