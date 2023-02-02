Left-wing governments negatively impact CEO pay, says new research

CEO bonuses rise when a non-left-wing government gets elected.

by Éilis Cronin

In HBO’s Emmy-award winning TV series Succession, CEO Logan Roy is often seen cavorting with bigwigs in the right-wing political sphere. He even has the president, affectionately dubbed “The Raisin”, in his back pocket.

But there is a tactical reason for these manoeuvres. According to new research from Durham University Business School and Sabanci Business School, elections that see left-leaning, pro-equality political leaders come to power significantly lower CEO pay and, by contrast, when an opposition leader is voted in, CEO pay increases.

Using the Database of Political Institutions (DPI) to analyse the impact of various government ideologies on executive pay, between the years 2000 and 2017 across 23 countries, the researchers found that on average, CEO pay drops by almost 6% when a left-leaning government is voted in. CEO pay increases by almost 3% when a non-left-leaning government is voted in.

