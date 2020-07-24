What Lego robots can teach us about motivating teams

People crave meaningful work, yet managers can so easily make it all seem futile.

In professor of psychology and behavioural economics Dan Ariely’s famous 2013 TED talk, he brilliantly describes an experiment he and his research colleagues performed to investigate productivity at work.

Two groups of randomly chosen individuals were enrolled to build simple Lego robots in exchange for a few dollars for each one completed.

The Lego robots built by Group 1 (the meaningful condition) were carefully placed under the researcher’s table and the participants were then sent to build the next one.