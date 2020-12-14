Leroy Logan: How to tackle prejudice in your organisation

Two particularly important things happened in Leroy Logan’s life in 1983. He decided to leave his fledgling scientific career to join the Metropolitan Police, and his father was stopped and badly beaten by said police for an alleged traffic violation.

The first was remarkable in the 1980s because Logan was a black man; the second was sadly unremarkable because his father was too.

Logan’s pioneering story, including his rise to superintendent and his role in tackling institutional racism on the force, was recently told by director Steve McQueen in the hit show Red, White and Blue, part of the Small Axe series. In the below Workplace Evolution podcast, Logan delves into his own experience to show how to challenge prejudice and discrimination in any organisation.