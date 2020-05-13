How to be less busy and more productive

How many times have you used the word ‘busy’ over the last few weeks? Being busy is something all managers can relate to particularly at the moment. The danger arises when this state becomes typical for us – when it becomes a badge of honour, and when we start to believe this is just how life is.

I am disheartened every time I hear someone proudly talk about their multitasking achievements or the fact they are getting more things done because of various productivity hacks they’ve discovered. There is a stark contrast between being busy and being productive - top performers understand this.

Numerous studies prove that multitasking damages our ability to pay attention, recall information or complete activities as effectively as if we had focused on one thing at a time. In the majority of workplaces, there is an overbearing expectation to be constantly contactable, to be available for every meeting and to squeeze as many projects as possible on to one’s plate.