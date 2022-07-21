Lessons in decentralised leadership from a nuclear submarine commander

Why distributing power works so effectively – whether in a multinational business or 300 metres below the surface

The quest for the most effective, and ideally transformative, style of leadership is one that has dominated management thinking for decades. At various points, charismatic leaders, rock star leaders and conductor leaders have had their moments in the sun.

And yet, our natural instinct that the most demonstrative and forceful leaders achieve the poorest results has consistently been proven correct in studies. Humble leaders who distribute power (and share in the blame when things go wrong) are the ones who deliver.

The best-known text that popularised this idea is Jim Collins’ seminal Good to Great, a longitudinal study of companies which found the biggest outperformers of the market, regardless of sector, were those who surrounded themselves with the best colleagues and gave them credit for the organisation’s success, remaining humble about their own achievements.