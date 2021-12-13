Lessons from the first female Brit on Everest: “Nothing of scale is achieved alone”

Rebecca Stephens was the first British woman to climb Everest and the Seven Summits. Here’s what she learned about achieving goals.

On 17th May 1993, accompanied by sherpas Ang Passang and Kami Tchering, I stood on the highest point on Earth. There were just the three of us and we couldn’t see another person in the world - just Himalayan peak after peak stretching east and west and the vast expanse of the Tibetan.

I was the first British woman to enjoy such a privilege. The following year went on to climb the Seven Summits - the highest mountain on each of the world’s seven continents. It’s tough at the top, battered by the full force of nature, and all the superficialities of life are stripped away to reveal only what matters.

The lessons I learned about the human condition, leadership, teamwork, and the implementation of strategy, any strategy, were the most profound of my life. Here are three fundamentals I learned and carry with me every day: