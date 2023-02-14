Lessons from a FTSE 100 CEO - “Never stop reinventing yourself”

André Lacroix has enjoyed a varied career; from a business school graduate to the CEO of a FTSE 100 company, the formidable Frenchman has graced the offices of Colgate, Pepsi, Burger King and Disney, in multiple roles across both Europe and the Middle East.

In 2015, he took up the position as chief executive at Intertek, a product testing and quality assurance company based in the UK. Wolfhart Hauser, the previous CEO, was retiring after 10 years of tenure at the company. Since his arrival at Intertek, Lacroix has been instrumental in rebranding the company to “provide superior customer service to our clients”.

One of the innovations Lacroix implemented was a SaaS (software as a service) platform called InLight, which enables companies to track and monitor the performance of suppliers in quality, safety, customer service and sustainability. “You might understand what is happening in your factories, but if you don’t understand what is happening in the extended supply chain, you’re never going to get the end-to-end right.” According to Intertek’s half year 2022 results, the company generated £1,491.7m, with a like-for-like revenue growth of almost 5%.