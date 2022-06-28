Lessons from the leaders of the future

Want to know more about the future of leadership? Listen to the young leaders of today

They say the children are our future, but now these children are all grown up and rising to the top of the corporate ladder, bringing new ideas on what it means to be a leader with them.

MT spoke with four young leaders during its Going for Growth Leadership conference, to get their perspectives on how they approach leadership differently to previous generations, how the past few years have impacted leadership and how leadership styles will continue to adapt going forward.

Here are some takeaways from the conference: